Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Neetu Kapoor has opened up about the 'change' in his son Ranbir Kapoor after his marriage to Alia Bhatt. Neetu, who is making her comeback after the demise of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, has also opened up about Ranbir and Alia's intimate-yet-lavish wedding.

Neetu and Rishi were very excited about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Unfortunately, Rishi was not there to see his son getting married. Talking about Ranbir and Alia's private wedding, Neetu has said that the couple has set an example for many to have a small yet cherished wedding instead of a big-scale event.

She has also admitted that Ranbir is a changed man after marrying Alia. But the change is for good. In the latest interview, Neetu said that she is the happiest mom as her daughter-in-law has given Ranbir a lot of love and warmth which has changed him a lot.

"I feel the change in him. They look good together." She further added, "I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi."

On the work front, Neetu is awaiting the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the film, she is playing the on-screen wife of Anil Kapoor and the mother of Varun Dhawan. The makers started shooting the film last year, and the actor said why taking up the film was the best decision of her life as she was 'emotionally going through so much' and needed to keep herself occupied. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo releases in theatres on June 24.

