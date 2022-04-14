Mumbai: With Alia Bhatt's Mehndi ceremony taking place on Wednesday, everyone's attention has now shifted to her wedding ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's family is gearing up for the wedding ceremony to be held today on April 14. As per the reports, the baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

Earlier today in the morning, Haldi ceremony was organised for the bride and the groom. It is also being said that since Ranbir did not take prior permission to take out the procession, there can be an unexpected problem in the way of their wedding. However, the celebrations of the wedding seem to be in full swing. Post mehendi ceremony yesterday, Neetu Kapoor has recently shared a picture of her mehendi on Instagram. Her late husband's name can also been seen on her hand.

For the unversed, Bollywood stars Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. They are now going to get married on April 14, 2022.

