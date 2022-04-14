Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday turned out to be a fashion affair with guests dressed to the nines for the occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads as she arrived in an angelic Manish Malhotra lehenga for her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Among all the guests who were at their fashion best at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony, Bebo's jaw-dropping sparkly lehenga has become a talk of the town. Bebo was no less than a vision to behold in the white coloured shimmery lehenga choli with the shades of pastel pink and blue at the bottom of the skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a stone-studded necklace, sparkling studs earrings and matching bangles. The 41-year-old kept her hair straight open with front side luscious locks neatly tied in a middle-parted hairstyle. Kareena kept her makeup neutral matching her skin tone.

Like many, actor Karisma Kapoor also loves mehendi. After attending the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, Karisma took to Instagram and flaunted her henna-covered foot. A heart and floral design mehendi design can be seen applied on her foot. "I love mehendi," she captioned the post. She attended the function wearing an ethnic yellow coloured suit.

Neetu Kapoor looked radiant in an off-white and multicoloured embroidered Ghaghra for his son Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. The veteran actor wore a resham ghagra choli for the special occasion. The 63-year-old star accessorised the outfit with heavy green stone studded jewellery including of necklace, bangles and stud earrings. She chose to keep her hair open with subtle peach-pink palette makeup for the special day.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she arrived for the ceremony in an exquisite Manish Malhotra's sequined saree. She accessorised her outfit with a heavy stone studded necklace, sparkling danglers and matching bangles. Riddhima kept her luscious locks open and completed her look with effortless pink palette makeup for the ceremony.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were all smiles as they left Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra house Vastu after attending the 'Brahmastra' actors' pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Spotted outside Vastu, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen looked exquisite in traditional attires. While Soni chose an all pastel ensemble with subtle makeup, Shaheen blinked like a ray of sunshine in a lime green coloured traditional wear with matching jewellery.

Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan

Akanksha Ranjan was also spotted outside Vastu after attending the Mehendi function. She wore a sequined white ensemble and kept her hair loose with her front luscious locks tied in a braid. On the other hand, Anushka Ranjan chose to wear a rose-pink pastel shade saree and accessorised her outfit with heavy stone studded earrings.

The 'Brahmastra' team also seemed to be in full attendance for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities as the film's director and producer, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, reached the 'Barfi' actor's Mumbai residence today. Ayan opted to wear an off white traditional attire. Karan too exuded ethnic vibes in his green coloured kurta.

Previously, Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister) and cousin Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda) were also spotted arriving for the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday. The couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14, Thursday.

(ANI)

