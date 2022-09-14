Hyderabad (Telangana): The much-awaited teaser of Adipurush will be out soon. The makers are all set to release the Adipurush teaser in a grand event that will be held in Ayodhya. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas will launch Adipurush teaser along with co-stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and film's director Om Raut at the grand event.

According to the latest reports, the makers of Adipurush are planning a grand teaser launch for Adipurush in Ayodhya during the festivities of Navratri. Adipurush teaser launch in Ayodhya will commence the three-month-long promotional campaign for the film. Prabhas, who will be seen playing Lord Ram in the film, is said to attend a Dussehra ceremony at the Luv Kush Ramlila on October 5 in New Delhi.

Adipurush has been in discussion for a while now. The much-anticipated Ramayana adaptation aims to show the magnificence and splendor of Lord Rama, according to its director. Adipurush, which translates to 'The First Man', is a Hindu historical film based on the epic Ramayana. It also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. According to reports, the movie is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made in India.

Talking about Adipurush, Prabhas had earlier said that the film is "sentimentally very important project" in his life for my life. The actor also said that Adipurush is more than just a film. "It is not a film, it is something very important and everyone will be having a look at it. I was really frightened of it and is very important for me. It is something else I feel," said Prabhas on Adipurush.

The Om Raut's directorial will hit the theatres on January 12 in 2023. Bankrolled by T-Series, the film is said to be made on lavish budget of Rs 400 crores.