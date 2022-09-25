Hyderabad (Telangana): From Main To Bhool Chali Babul Ka Des crooned by Lata Mangeshkar for 1968 released Saraswatichandra to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dholi Taro, Bollywood has been weaving festivals and cultures into films since ever.

The list of Garba songs in Hindi films could go on but here we have tried to compile a few latest releases with the old hits which have been grooving the Dandiya fans for decades. Go add these songs to your Navratri 2022 playlist and light up the night with your Garba moves!

Boom Padi from Madhuri Dixit Nene's upcoming film Maja Ma is the latest entrant to list of Bollywood Garba songs. The festive Garba track is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, written by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. The music video shows dancing diva Madhuri in her element, proving that she has grace like none other in the Bollywood industry.

Queen of dandiya Falguni Pathak has come out with a new Navratri song titled Vasaladi, which she says is a gift to all her listeners. The colourful, vibrant and energetic Garba video is choreographed by Jigar Soni and Suhrad Soni who also feature in the video. The video is directed by Sanjay Londhe. The track is produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Hitz Music. He says Navratri is incomplete without a Falguni Pathak song.

Dholida, a celebratory Garba number from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi sees Gangubai dancing to the tunes of dhol, making it the festive anthem of the year. Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba. The foot tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. After Dholi Taro and Nagada Sang, Bhansali really got the whole of India dancing to his beats all over again with this beautiful track.

Ghani Cool Chori from Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi. The high-on-energy festive dance track is filled with energetic dance moves by Taapsee. The peppy number is among the latest Bollywood Garba songs with a festive feel to it.

Chogada from 2018 released Loveyatri is inspired by the Gujarati song He Ranglo Jamyo Kalindi Ne Ghaat by Purshottam Upadhyay. Chogada is in the voice of Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas. Darshan has also penned the lyrics of Chogada.

Udi Udi Jaye is a romantic yet festive song from the Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 movie Raees. Unlike fast-paced Garba songs, Udi has an easy-paced tempo. Composed by Ram Sampath, the song is crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi, Karsan Sargathiya, and Sukhwinder Singh.

Shubhaarambh from 2013 release Kai Po Che is pictured over a Garba sequence. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song also includes a few lines in Gujarati. This one is a

Featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Nagada Sang Dhol from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela came very close to the success of his another hit, Dhol Baje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Navratri is a biannual and one of the most revered Hindu festivals observed in the honour of goddess Durga. It will begin from Monday September 26.