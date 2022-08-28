Mumbai (Maharashtra): One of the most loved celebrities, Hrithik Roshan continues to rule the hearts of millions with his charm, down-to-earth nature, and great screen presence. The actor enthralled the netizens with his cute gesture with a fan in the viral video.

A video of the Krrish actor that has surfaced over social media. In the viral video from an event, a fan is seen touching the actor's feet on stage instantly Hrithik touched feet of his fan and also gave him a hug. Hrithik could be seen wearing a neon-green t-shirt that he teamed up with white joggers and also wrapped up neon coloured around its waist. He opted for a pair of white sports shoes, black shades and a white cap.

Hrithik's fan club shared the video of the event on Twitter, which they captioned, Hrithik Roshan touching his fan feet. Such a gem of a person he is @iHrithik. There is really no like him. #VikramVedha." After the video got viral, netizens completely impressed by his humble gesture, chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Fan touches Hrithik feet but in return Hrithik also touched fan's feet. how can someone not loves him. Most down to earth Bollywood actor." Another tweet reads, "Down to Earth Hrithik it's great to see him respecting his fan, my grand salute to Hrithik, take a bow," while another chimed in, "The most humble person."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Makers of the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha has finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film on Wednesday.

The teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and high-on emotional drama backed with very catchy background music. Overall, the teaser promises 'Vikram Vedha' to be a complete entertainment package.

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Soon after the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser, excitement among the fans could be seen for the film. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be also seen in an upcoming aerial action film Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Along with this he also has Krrish 4 in his kitty.