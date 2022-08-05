Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan dropped a string of drool-worthy pictures on social media. The actor is seen shirtless in the motely of throwback pictures. While fans are going gaga over his washboard abs and flooded the comment section with fire emojis, Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad also couldn't resist from reacting to his pictures.

Hrithik on Thursday shared a sting of throwback pictures on his Instagram handle. The images which have garnered more than 1 million likes on the photo and video sharing site so far, feature Hrithik running with his trainer Kris Gethin. Sharing the images, Hrithik wrote, "@krisgethin are you ready? Hehe I’m not 😐 Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback."

Hrithik's post has garnered several likes and comments from fans and friends from the film industry. It was, however, his ladylove Saba Azad's reaction which has caught everyone's attention. Reacting to Hrithik's post, Saba wrote, "Yes you is 💪🏽💪🏽 you was born ready!! Go ninja!!"

Last month, Hrithik and Saba spent quality time with each other in Europe. From long drives to enjoying jazz and relishing some delicious food, the holiday documented by Saba on social media seemed all things romantic and fun.

The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. The couple, however, made their first joint appearance at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter along with the much-awaited Krrish 4.