Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is known for celebrating all festivals with much fervor. From Ganeshotsav to Navratri and Diwali, Shilpa makes sure to fill her home with festival celebrations. And, the actor is doing it no differently for Holi 2023. Shilpa did Holika Dahan at home yesterday night and today she is busy celebrating the festival of colours with her kids.

Taking to social media, Shilpa dropped a video of her Holi celebration. The actor is seen donning a maroon kurta with blue flared pants and a printed dupatta. Colours aside, Shetty also added flowers to Holi celebration. The actor seemingly had a gala time with her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, and daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra.

In the video shared by Shilpa on Instagram, the mumma and kids are seen playing Holi in their garden while the ultimate Holi song Hori Khele Raghuveera from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban plays in the background. Sharing the video, Shilpa extended Holi wishes to her fans and followers. Shilpa's Holi celebrations video garnered much love on social media while few users also pointed out her husband Raj Kundra's absence during the celebration.

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen headlining female-centric film Sukhee. Helmed by Sonal Joshi, the upcoming film is jointly bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Shilpa will also be making OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, Indian Police Force will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.