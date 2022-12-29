Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on December 25 attended song launch event for her upcoming Hindi film Mission Majnu. During the media interaction at Rabba Janda song launch, Rashmika was all praise for Bollywood romantic songs. But little did she know that her words will boomerang and unleash trolls on social media.

Rashmika and Sidharth Malhotra attended the launch of Rabba Janda, the first song to come out from their film Mission Majnu in Mumbai. The actors very patiently interacted with the media. During the event, Rashmika was asked about if she ever imagined herself in any of the Bollywood iconic romantic numbers. To which the actor said that she is very excited about her first Bollywood romantic song.

"Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. For me, while growing up, romantic songs meant Bollywood numbers. In South, we have mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. This is my first Bollywood romantic song. I am so excited because it's so good," said Rashmika.

Here's the video that unleashed trolls for Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's views about South songs have sparked debate on Twitter. While a section of users is in her support, those who felt offended by her words said, "This is why Kannada people hate her. She speaks without even thinking properly." Criticising Rashmika for making a generalized statement, a user wrote, "She might be wrong in stereotyping the industries but as fans, we all are proud of our masala and item numbers, which pump up the adrenaline in the movie. I understand not liking the stereotype as Telugu melodies are unmatched, but this bashing is shameful."

Meanwhile, Mission Majnu will land on OTT on January 20, 2023. The film, which is inspired by true events, is a spy-thriller and uncovers one of India's most important missions from the past. The film has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi and also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain. The film, produced by RSVP and GBA, will debut on Netflix.