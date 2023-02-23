Hyderabad: In a big news for Indians, Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Action Movie category along with Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train. This comes after Rajamouli's magnum opus bagged a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

In the Best Actor category, Ram Charan and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., also known as Jr NTR, are up against Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. On February 23, the nominees were announced on the Critics Choice Awards website, while the winners will be announced on March 16. The team RRR won an award for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 last month in January.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently appeared on the Good Morning America talk show, where he discussed RRR's massive success. Ram Charan also hinted on the show that Rajamouli is interested in directing an international project. Ram Charan, one of the lead protagonists in RRR, appeared on the GMA series to promote director Rajamouli's film ahead of the Oscars next month.

RRR, short for Rise, Roar, Revolt, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Later, the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe for the 'best original song-motion picture' earlier this year. Since the period drama's release in theatres in March 2022, Team RRR has shattered all box office records along with earning critical acclaim.

Also read: Ram Charan appears on GMA; proud moment for Indian cinema, says father Chiranjeevi