Hyderabad (Telangana): Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly all set to enter Bollywood. The actor-singer, who was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh starre Punjabi film Honsla Rakh has been roped in to play an important role in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

According to reports, Shehanaaz will be seen playing Aayush Sharma's love interest in the film which also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The film, which holds a cross-cultural love story at its heart, will also offer a healthy dose of comedy, romance and action.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers are yet to confirm Shehnaaz’s casting in the film but the Wikipedia page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shows her name in the list of casting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwal are eyeing a theatrical release either in the latter half of 2022 or early 2023.

While the fans are elated with the news of Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut, the actor also treated them with a stunning video of herself from her latest photoshoot. Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in a floral outfit in the latest video. The actor is apparently photographer's delight as she trikes different poses while Fly her song with Badshah plays in the background.