Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Arjun Kapoor will ring in his 37th birthday in Paris and that too with his ladylove Malaika Arora. Early Friday morning, Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Paris to celebrate the former's birthday on June 26. Several pictures and clips of the couple's airport spotting have been doing the rounds.

A source close to Arjun has shared a few details about his birthday celebrations. "Arjun hasn't had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn't allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world," the source said.

When the two arrived at the airport, shutterbugs kept clicking and following them. While chatting with the paps, Arjun also quipped, "Bas, event ke liye thodi aaye hai, flight leni hai (We are here to take a flight and not for an event)."

Ahead of his birthday, Arjun Kapoor jets off to Paris with ladylove Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.

READ | Malaika Arora on women dating younger men: 'It's often considered a sacrilege'