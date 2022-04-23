Hyderabad (Telangana): Entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor is known. The couple had to face a lot of flack initially for the age gap but are now one of the most adored pairs in Bollywood. While Malaika and Arjun have addressed the age gap umpteen times, no interview of them is complete without the queries related same.

Malaika, who recently graced the cover of a fashion magazine, has talked about life after divorce and how dating a younger man is often considered a 'sacrilege' in Indian society. Talking about the age difference, Malaika said, "It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man."

Arora also said that she derives inspiration from her mother to live on her own terms. "I am a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter, and happier every day. I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent," she said in the magazine interview.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently met with an accident when she was returning home from a fashion event. The incident happened when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway. Malaika recovered from the injuries and made a stunning appearance with Arjun at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding bash.