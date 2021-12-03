Srinagar: Every year on the occasion of World Disability Day, physically challenged persons in Jammu and Kashmir gather and protest demanding their rights.

These persons carry out symbolic protests to push for their rights. However, the government in return gives them meagre monthly amount from social welfare fund which these persons are not satisfied with.

According to census 2011, the population of physically challenged persons in Jammu and Kashmir is 3.5 lakh. But the physically challenged persons dispute this data and claim the current population of persons with disabilities must be nearing 10 lakh.

These persons are campaigning for their rights and demand implementation of Disability Act in letter and spirit.

Abdul Rashid, a specially abled person, said that the government's indifference towards the physically challenged population in Jammu and Kashmir is forcing them on to the streets.

"From last 20 years, we are appealing to governments to give us our complete rights, but to no avail," Rashid told ETV Bharat.

Abrar Bhat, a young man in his early thirties, who has lost his sight, said that the government is not implementing practically the Disability Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As per the Act, we physically challenged persons must get reservation in education and jobs. We are seeking our rights not begging before the government," he said.

Arwa, a young female activist, who is campaigning for the rights of deaf and dumb persons, said that Jammu and Kashmir government is neglecting persons with hearing and speech disabilities.

"When government is providing education and all other facilities to normal people, why has it deprived these specially abled persons of their rights," she said.

Read: Terror module busted with arrest of 3 LeT(TRF) associates