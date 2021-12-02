Srinagar: Police on Thursday have busted a terrorist module of proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF) in Baramulla and have arrested three terrorist associates involved in the Palhallan Grenade attack.

Police along with 29RR and SSB 2nd BN established a joint MVCP at Wussan Pattan and intercepted three suspicious individuals who tried to flee from the spot after watching the joint forces.

They were tactfully apprehended by the forces and were identified as Asif Ahmad Reshi son of Nissar Ahmad Reshi, Mehrajudin Dar son of Sonaullah Dar and Faisal Habib Lone son of Habibullah Lone all the residents of Gund Jehangir, Hajin, District Bandipora.

During the course of the investigation and technical leads revealed that the arrested trio was working as terror associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and involved in a recent grenade attack at Palhallan on November 17. The two grenades were also recovered from their possession.

It has also been revealed in the initial investigation that the arrested trio were receiving instructions from the terrorists across the border and aim behind the attacks was to create an atmosphere of fear & chaos and to draw a reaction against Kashmiri Youth outside UT.

Further investigation into the case is going on.