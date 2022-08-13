New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The 58-year-old Mahant of Dasna temple, Yati Narsinghanand, has again courted controversy by making remarks on the Central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Dasna temple seer in a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, said, "The Union government has allocated biggest contract for manufacturing tricolour to a Muslim named Suleiman hailing from West Bengal. Hence, I appeal to all Hindus to boycott purchasing tiranga. Instead, they can use old ones kept in their homes."

Read: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand held for misogynist comments against Muslim women

The ruling party in the country has given the biggest order of manufacturing tricolour flags to a Bengal-based company whose owner is a Muslim. It is a huge conspiracy against the Hindus. Therefore boycott buying Tiranga. If Hindus want to hoist the national flag in their homes then can use old tricolours. Don't give money to Salauddin," said Yati Narsinghanand in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, ETV Bharat didn't confirm the veracity of the viral video. It has also been learnt that the administration has taken cognizance of the issue.