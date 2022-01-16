Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Religious leader Yeti Narsinganand was arrested by the Haridwar police on Saturday for alleged inflammatory speeches at Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad'. He had organised an event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar last month that called for the genocide of Muslims. This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board.

It may be recalled that Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was also arrested and sent to jail on January 13. Yeti Narsinganand was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by the seers at Sarbananda Ghat on Friday.

Along with Narsinghanand, more than 10 people named in the FIRs lodged over speeches that called for genocide and the use of arms against Muslims. Besides, this police have also taken an interest in another religious leader Sadhvi Annapurna under immense pressure, according to media reports.

Yeti Narsinganand, the religious leaders apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar, which was organised from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him, along with many others in the case. A case was registered against Yeti Narsinganand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.

