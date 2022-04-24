Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh and Bihar Police have arrested three accused of forcing three women from Jabalpur to dance obscenely at marriage parties in Bihar. The three accused have been identified as Pintu Kumar Thakur and the husband-wife duo Shani Sondhia and Nidhi Sondhia of Jabalpur. The police rescued three women held captive after Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna received a call from one of these women.

SP Siddharth Bahuguna took a team to Bihar. The police of Jabalpur along with the Bihar Police freed all the three women. However, police have been searching for the two other absconding accused Ram Sagar and Luv Kush Kumar.

Earlier, Shani Sondhia and Nidhi Sondhia of Jabalpur had promised the women a good job in Bihar. Shani and Nidhi along with Pintu Kumar Thakur took the women to Bihar and handed over the three women to Ram Sagar and Lavkush Kumar, residents of Bihar. They used to keep the women hostage in a room.

On the complaint of the women, the Madan Mahal police station has registered an offense under sections 365, 342 against Shani Sondhia, Nidhi Sondhia, and Pintu Kumar among others. Jabalpur SP said that the police are making continuous efforts to arrest Ram Sagar and Luv Kush. A team from Jabalpur is still in Bihar to catch them.

Also Read: Bihar: Court acquits a man after 28 years in jail on charges of murder and kidnapping