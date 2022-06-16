New Delhi: Following the accusations of the alleged manhandling of protestors during Wednesday's protests, Congress MP and senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of a fellow Congress MP Jothimani on his Twitter account. In the video, Jothimani accused the Delhi Police of brutally assaulting her. Tharoor implored the Speaker of Lok Sabha to take action against Delhi Police.

"This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ & demand accountability. Speaker ⁦@ombirlakota⁩ please act!" Tharoor wrote in the tweet.

Jothimani, a Congress MP from Karur, Tamil Nadu, alleged that the Delhi Police brutally assaulted her, tore her clothes and carried her like a criminal. She can be seen sitting in a bus and claims that the police were taking her and a few other women to an unknown location. "They (Delhi police) brutally assaulted us and tore my clothes like this...they removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal," she said in the video.

The Congress MP got up from her seat and turned around to show her torn clothes. She can also be seen wearing just one shoe. Moreover, she claimed that she, along with the other woman protestors on the bus had been asking for water, but the police personnel refused. "We are actually dying for water. We are 7-8 women on the bus including me. We are repeatedly asking for water, but they refused to give us water. We are trying to buy water from outside...police are even stopping the sellers from selling the water."

"Is this the way police will behave? This cannot be tolerated, whether a woman Member of Parliament or a woman or any person from a political party cannot be treated like this. Please take action against this." she said in the video as she urged the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla to take action against Delhi Police.

Jothimani was among the party leaders and workers who were protesting outside the Congress headquarters and the Enforcement Directorate's office in connection with a money laundering case for which Rahul Gandhi had been summoned to the ED office.