Jaipur: Dr. Mahesh Joshi, the Rajasthan's Water Supply Minister, came before the media on Monday, after his son Rohit Joshi was booked for rape and blackmail by a 24-year-old Rajasthan-based female journalist.

Mahesh Joshi claimed that he had limited knowledge about the issue and whatever he knew about the case was through the media reports. "I only know what media reports have said. I have remained faithful to truth and justice all my life. Police should investigate this matter without any prejudice and partiality.

Rajasthan minister says will abide by law on son's rape case

"The media has fulfilled its responsibility by bringing the matter into the public domain. Now, they shouldn't run a media trial and allow the police to do their work," the Minister further said.

The case was registered on May 8 at a police station in North District under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offense), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 377 (unnatural offenses) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police had said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reacted to the case and said, "I have seen media reports on it. We will have to see what the FIR states and what comes up in the investigation."

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Bharatpur minor gang rape: Police arrest two accused, while search is on for third