Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Police arrested two accused--Lallu Bavaria and Vasudev Bavaria in the Bharatpur minor gang rape case and are looking for the thrid accused. The trio have been accused of raping a 12 year old girl for two days continuously.

"The two accused--Lallu Bavaria and Vaudev Bavaria have been arrested. We are interrogating the duo to trace the whereabouts of the third accused in this case. We are also checking the call detail record (CDR) and and trying to trace his location," Rural CO Brajesh Jyoti Upadhyaya said. "A case has been registered against the three accused under the POCSO Act. A thorough medical examination has also done of the alleged rape victim," Police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena said

The incident happened at the Chiksana police station area in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on April 30 when a 12 year old girl was forcefully picked up from infront of her sister and was taken to a unidentified location. The incident came to light after the girl's grandmother formally lodged a complaint with the police alleging that three local youths abducted her granddaughter.

According to the complaint the two sisters - one of 17 years and another of 12 years old was coning home after finishing the exam. On the way the three accused blocked their way and forced the elder sister to leave the place, leaving the younger sister at he mercy of the miscreants.

When the elder sister told her everything, she immediately rushed to the houses of the miscreants but their families had a lukewarm response to the incident. "They told me that they would try to trace of the girl. After two days the minor came back home and complained that she was gangraped by the trio following which their grandmother went to police station and lodged a complaint," the complaint said.

Police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena said that a case has been registered against the three accused under the POCSO Act. Evidence has been collected by getting the minor girl medical done. Presently police is trying to find the third accused.