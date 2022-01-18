Bangalore: Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Karnataka has increased drastically, as estimated by the experts. More than 2 lakh Covid tests are being conducted everyday and the positivity rate has increased by 12.45% in the last 24 hours. Infection is spreading in districts with negligible COVID cases in the last two waves.

Meanwhile, number of COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka have also increased considerably, adding more burden to the state. While a total of 124 people died of COVID19 in the month of December, 114 have died in just the last 17 days (January 1-17). Deaths due to Coronavirus is slowly doubling in the State. Of those who died of Coronavirus in January, 54 died from Influenza-like illness and 56 died from Severe acute respiratory infection.

Commenting on the increase in COVID-induced death, Health Minister Sudhakar said that the toll is lower than the first and second wave and stands at 0.04%. Nevertheless, the government is taking all the steps necessary to reduce it and a death audit will be conducted soon, added the minister. Karnataka Health Deparment had conducted the last death audit on September 4,2021. In that, it was revealed that many of the COVID-19 victims had comorbidities. In particular, the data revealed that people with diabetes and hypertension are more likely to die.

Although the current vaccination campaign does not prevent one from being infected with COVID-19, it can prevent deaths. Thus, the speed of vaccination has to increase. However, in 7-8 districts, the process is slow said the Health Minister while adding that a meeting of DCs has been called to speed up the progress. "Our goal is to complete the vaccine campaign soon" said the minister.

Total number and percentage of COVID deaths in the last week



10-1-2021 -04 deaths -0.03%



11-1-2021 -05 deaths -0.03%



12-1-2021 -10 deaths -0.04%.



13-1-2021 -08 deaths - 0.03%



14-1-2021 -14 deaths - 0.04%.



15-1-2021 -07 deaths -0.02%



16-1-2021 -13 deaths -0.03%



17-1-2021 -14 deaths -0.05%

