Bengaluru: The COVID-19 experts in Karnataka expect that the state may witness coronavirus infections touching the peak on January 25 before coming down gradually, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said on Monday.

'The experts are of the opinion that the COVID cases may reach the peak on January 25, after which it will gradually decrease. They were also of the view that the state should reduce testing from over two lakh a day to about 1.5 lakh as it does not help much," Ashoka told reporters after the meeting on COVID-19 which was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The minister added that the decision on extending the weekend curfew would be taken in the next emergency meeting on Friday. He, however, ruled out any possibility of lockdown in the state.

"Will wait for the peak to decide on extending the weekend curfew as it impacts public life," Ashok said.

On vaccination against COVID for children between 15 and 18 years, he said that it was decided at the meeting to intensify it.

To a query on the appeal of hoteliers not to impose weekend curfews, Ashoka said "We cannot risk the lives of 6.5 crore people to help hoteliers by lifting the weekend curfew. We will go by the experts, Centre, and WHO's advisory on COVID," Ashok said.

The decision about the stop of physical classes of schools and colleges in the state will be taken at an emergency meeting on Friday. Currently, all other colleges except SSLC, PUC, Nursing, and Medical Courses are closed in Bengaluru.

The ICMR has suggested that it is not necessary to do more than 2 lakh Covid test every day in the state."Do not do so much testing, do not test the people who are not symptomatic. So it is decided to reduce the Covid test in the state. It has been decided that the Covid test should be done for those who had contact with infected, symptomatic, and needy. Covid test numbers in the state will be reduced by 25 percent from tomorrow, he added.

Important decisions in today's meeting:

Instructions were issued for focussing more on OPDs in Bengaluru and deploying more personnel.

CM suggested the officers to control people getting admitted for Triaging.

Increase Home Isolation calls. The comorbidities cases should be contacted at least once a day and enquire about their health to instill a sense of confidence in them.

Precautionary measures are to be taken to ensure that it does not spread to other members of the family.

Medicinal kits should be effectively delivered to home isolated cases.

Negative attitudes of the people should be removed by involving voluntary service organizations.

Local doctors should be involved in the consultation.

Infected children, especially in rural areas should get top priority, parents should be counselled and medical kits should be distributed. Separate medical kits should be prepared for children.

Instill confidence among the rural populace.

Instructions were issued to get Oxygen plants ready for use at any time along with necessary personnel and fuel.

Arrange Generator systems in hospitals.

Greater monitoring of children and senior citizens.

Speedy completion of vaccination drive.

Medicines should be procured immediately and they should be reached to hospitals well in time.

Spread awareness among the people about Covid appropriate behaviour through the media.

The CM instructed graded type testing as per the ICMR norms under the government of India guidelines.

It was also decided to hold a Video Conference with DCs and CEOs of districts that are lagging behind in second dose vaccination.

At today's meeting, there were no new rules, revisions, or relaxations. It has been resolved to continue the old SOP. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai concluded today's Covid meeting with a limited resolution on the issue of revising the SOP.

