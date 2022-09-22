Agra: A day after a Spanish woman tourist was bitten and injured during her visit to the world-famous monument Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, another tourist from West Bengal was bitten by a monkey at the monument on Thursday. He has been sent to the hospital for treatment. An official said that the tourist was given first aid before being shifted to the hospital.

This is the seventh incident in a span of 16 days. A Spanish woman tourist was bitten and injured during her visit to the world-famous monument on Wednesday. Only last Monday, another Spanish woman was attacked by a troop of monkeys, while she was buying tickets at the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

A troop of monkeys surrounded her and before she could do anything, they pounced on her. She then fell to the ground and was injured by the monkeys' claws and bites, an eyewitness said. In view of these incidents, the Archaeological Survey of India had recently prepared a strategy to deal with the terror of monkeys.

The department has deployed 4 employees in the Taj Mahal complex to tackle the monkey menace.

Also read: Spanish woman tourist injured in attack by monkeys at Taj Mahal