Asansol (West Bengal): In the era of big ticket theme based Durga Pujas with budgets reaching up to crores of Rupees, one puja in West Bengal has been following an unique tradition since 1975. Performed by tribals, there is no beat of the dhak (drum) neither are there any pomp and glamour of the big budget pujas of Kolkata.

But here the battle between the goddess Durga and the Asura is commemorated every year by scores of men and women from nearby villages who engage into a low-intensity real life scuffle on Navami (the ninth day of Durga Puja). Some even receive minor injuries during the ritual ,locals said. An idol of Lord Narasimha is also kept in the temple to judge the participants of the 'battle'. The unique ritual was started by at Singrai Marandi, the founder of temple and his wife.

The Durga Puja takes place at Singrai Marandi's ashram in Niamatpur area of Kulti in Paschim Bardhaman district. It all started in 1975 when Marandi, a local resident after receiving a "divine order" in his dream and declared himself a god. He made his own idol and started worshipping it in a temple. Several other gods and goddesses are also worshipped there.

Unlike traditional Durga pujas, the idol is kept in the temple throughout the year. On the sixth day of Durga Puja the old idol is immersed and a new one is established in the temple. The new one remains in the temple till the next Durga Puja.

The ritual of tis Durga Puja are also a bit different. Water, flower and leaves are used for the puja. Only fruits are used as offerings to the goddess. Tribals from various district of Bengali along with Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha gather in large number to take part in the puja.