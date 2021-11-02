Kolkata: Counting has begun for the byelections that were held in four assembly constituencies in West Bengal namely Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Sharadha in North 24 Parganas district, Gosaba in North 24 Parganas district and Santipur in Nadia district.

After initial counting, it was noticed that Trinamool Congress candidate from Dinhata, Udayan Guha is ahead of BJP nominee Ashok Mondal. It may be recalled that five months ago, BJP candidate Nishith Pramanik was elected from Dinhata by a margin of just 57 votes. However, he resigned as an MLA to retain his chair as a Lok Sabha member, following which Dinhata went for bypolls.

In Gosaba, too, Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Mondal is far ahead of its closest candidate BJP’s Palas Rana. The BJP candidate claimed that massive election malpractices during the polling day have been proved by this trend.

Political observers feel that in all probability if the Trinamool Congress emerges victorious in all the four assembly constituencies in the bypolls, its tally will be put at 223 while the strength of BJP will be 70 and All India Secular Front's one.