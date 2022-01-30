Astrological predictions for January 30th to February 5th, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You have been too busy with work and social obligations. It is high time you took a break and did something for yourself. Your health may need attention. Everything else should take a backseat if you're stressed out. Today, you will be investing all your energy in making things work for you at the work front. Today, you will remain under stress as your patience is likely to be tested. Health-wise, you may be prone to minor injuries.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. A challenging time may be foreseen for love and relationship. A casual approach may turn your partner off. You may need to put more efforts to keep harmony in the relationship. Fortune may favor you today as finances may be in excellent shape. You may over any monetary crisis during this time. In professional matters you may need to remain alert while exchanging emails as there may be chances of a blunder. Take time but maintain perfection to avoid work hassles.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. A rather gloomy day is in store for you. Today you are not going to remain happy with your financial standing. You will keep worrying and wondering about where your finances are going to come from. Work on the things that need to get finished today but don't expect them to be completed today itself. You should not be in a hurry and ensure that you don't cross deadlines since professional matters demand perfection today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. For those who are unmarried and in love, it's time to tie the knot. The day is average for financial matters. Moderate financial gains are foreseen but not great. You should be concerned about your pending tasks today. Therefore, if you really want to be on the safer side, try to avoid leading the way today. Let others take the lead and handle important tasks. Stars will support you in your professional area.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Your ability to think intelligently will not let you get carried away by emotions. You are in a mood to influence your loved one. Managing emotional stress would be challenging for you. You need someone who can relate better with you. Today you are going to work harder against your nature, in order to earn more. You generally don’t regret spending money, but today you might end up doing so.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You should avoid being calculative about your relationship. You should not be upset if things don’t go your way. Older the investment is, the better the returns would be. This is because planetary positions are in mood to offer you gains through such activities today. Your talents will also help you encash good money. This is the best day to plan activities for the coming month. You will consider all aspects of work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. A matured approach to love will help you spend a happy time with your companion. Too many expectations from your partner will kill the fun. Adjustment is the key to a sustaining relationship. In financial matters you will be able to guide others in your outer-circle very well. They will believe in your sound advice and will be benefited too. Avoid getting into any kind of dispute with colleagues because you will not be able to prove your point to them.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. To keep your love life peaceful, avoid dominating your loved one. This is not going to be a very good day for money matters, however, it won’t imbalance you from inside. You will be okay with your financial standing. There may be some tasks that have been pending for a long time. You will take them up and complete them too. The day favours activities that need to be done quickly. In the meetings too, your senior authorities may demand faster decisions.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Your life partner too can help you in taking a decision. You will succeed in managing joint financial planning with your spouse if you are honest and flexible to go ahead with your efforts. Today it appears as if you have got Midas touch. You will be able to lay foundation for long term financial stability and security today. You are likely to receive good news related to bonus or additional rewards. Take your monetary gains seriously today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You won't be able to give justice to personal life as your concerns will keep haunting you. You may not express yourself before your sweetheart easily. You will be coming up with brilliant ideas at the workplace. You will be able to evaluate risks involved in any investment. You will be able to hone your professional skills today. You will be concerned about your future in the workplace. You will hit your target or deadline that you are supposed to achieve.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You should not come to a conclusion without thinking of the pros and cons when it comes to your love life. You will be appreciated if you manage the situation with due care. You are likely to be in a low mood today as many pending tasks need to be finished before the deadline, just make sure it doesn't affect your health. Keep a broad mind and focus more at work. Today you will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Capricorn. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. A healthy conversation with your partner is on the cards. You can expect your performance to be appreciated financially. If you are in business, this is a good time to improve networking. Friends and colleagues will appreciate you and there will also be some gain. You are likely to come in contact with people, an association with whom will prove to be beneficial in future. Your team members are ready to support you.