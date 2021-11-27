Sonipat: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a meeting on Saturday and announced that the Farmer Tractor March and Parliament Tractor March to be held on December 6. The next meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held on December 4 before the Tractor March.

A huge meeting was held at the Singhu border located on the Haryana-Delhi border to discuss the future strategy of the farmers' movement for strict MSP laws, amendment of stubble bill and electricity bill.

Addressing the media, farmer leader Dharmendra Mallik said, "We have won the first round against the Centre going by the statements made by the government. Our struggle will continue till our demands are met. Our demands are-law on MSP, compensation to the martyred farmers, withdrawal of the cases filed against farmers across the country, sacking the guilty of Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Along with this, stubble and electricity bill should also be scrapped,"

Farmer leader said that the next meeting of the United Kisan Morcha will be held on December 4. In which the decision will be taken on the Parliament march. The government has to come to negotiating table to discuss with us.

"We were not fully satisfied by announcement of PM Modi on November 19 since it was just mere announcement to withdraw three agricultural laws but no words on legal guarantee for MSP," added Malik.

Representatives of many farmer organizations including all the big leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha participated in the meeting.