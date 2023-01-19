New Delhi: India on Thursday said it always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such ties. The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked at a media briefing about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

We always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for it, Bagchi said. In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Sharif said that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now wants to live in peace with India, provided "we are able to resolve our genuine problems".

"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out," Sharif said. Later, the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office said negotiations are not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

He invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talks and said the two countries needed to resolve "burning issues like Kashmir". "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out. They (India) usurped whatever semblance of autonomy was given to Kashmiris. They revoked Article 370 in August 2019. Minorities over there are being grossly mishandled...This must stop," Sharif said.

He was clear in his message to UAE as well about playing a mediator for the two countries. "We are both nuclear powers...God forbid if a war takes place, who will live to tell what happened...I have requested my brother His highness president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He has good relations with India and UAE has brotherly relations with Pakistan as well. UAE can play a very important role to bring the two countries to the talking table. I give my word of honour that we will be talking to Indians with sincerity of purpose but it takes two to tango," the Pakistan Prime Minister said.

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief Kristalina to break deadlock over next tranche of assistance. His statement comes amid Pakistan battling a severe economic crisis and public discontent against the ruling regime due to flour crisis and fuel shortage. The country is also faced with rising instances of terror attacks by the proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which had ended a ceasefire with the country's security forces late last year.

"India is our neighbour country, we are neighbours. Let's be very blunt, even if we are not neighbours by choice we are there forever and it is up to us for us to live peacefully and progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources. That is up to us," Sharif said in the interview. (PTI)