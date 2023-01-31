New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament was initiated on Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both Houses. In her pre-budget address, the President spoke highly of India's achievements and lauded India's growing position on the world stage saying that the country is providing solutions to the world.

While addressing the members of both Houses, the President said, "This 25-year period of Amritkal is the golden century of independence and the period of building a developed India. These 25 years are for all of us and for every citizen of the country to show the culmination of our duties."

India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence and in this, citizens have to focus on their duty towards building an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India, said President Murmu, adding, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and with all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable of fulfilling its humanitarian duties."

"That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time," the President stated. The President further said that the country is viewed from a different perspective now and is moving towards realising the big dreams.

Talking about the BJP-led Central government, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her gratitude to Indians for electing the party for two consecutive terms. In nearly nine years of the central government, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time, she said. This was President Murmu's first budget session speech since assuming office in July last year.