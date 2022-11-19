WB man barks in front of govt official to protest against repeated misspelling on ration card
Kolkata: A bizarre incident took place in West Bengal's Bankura district where a man on Saturday launched a unique protest after facing a recurrent issue with his ration card. The person, identified as Srikanti Dutta, asserted that he had applied for correction of his name on the official document three times so far.
"The third time my name was written as Srikanti Kutta ('dog' in Hindi) instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this" an aggrieved Dutta was quoted as saying by ANI. Subsequently, he decided to take matters into his own hands. To attract the attention of the Joint Block Development Officer (BDO) when he came to know that his vehicle was passing through his area. "I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn't respond to my query and sped away in his car," he said. "How many times will common people like us leave work and go to apply for correction" he also questioned.