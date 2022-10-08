.

22 rare Telia Bhola fish worth Rs 1 crore netted in Digha Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Digha: As many as 22 Telia Bhola fish were netted by fishermen in the Digha estuary in West Bengal on Saturday. It is the largest salt fish auction center in East India. The total market value of the 22 fish is around Rs 1 crore. Each of these fish weighs 20-22 kg. The fish has been auctioned with a company in Kolkata at the rate of Rs 14,800 per kg. Till reports came in, the sale had crossed Rs 65 lakh. Tourists and fishmongers flocked to see these pricey fish. These fish are exported abroad. Telia Bhola fish is very expensive because life-saving drugs are made from it.