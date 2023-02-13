New Delhi: The Government told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the depth to the water level in over 67 per cent of wells surveyed by the Central Ground Water Board(CGWB) is five metres below the groundwater level.

The statistics were shared by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bireshwar Tudu stated in a written reply to questions regarding the national average water level in the country. "However, the analysis of data collected during November 2022 reveals that out of the total wells analysed by the CGWB, in the majority of the wells (67.2%), the depth to water level was up to 5 metres below ground water level (mbgl)," the Union Minister stated.

He further stated that the CGWB periodically monitors the ground water levels throughout the country on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring well. " India being a country of large geographical expanse and due to varying topography of land and accordingly varying discharge of aquifer systems, national average of groundwater level may not be a reliable indicator for comparing the groundwater levels," added the Minister.

He further stated that as per the groundwater resource assessment 2022 carried out jointly by CGWB and States 1006 Assessment units in 196 districts in 16 States and UTs are over-exploited, where annual groundwater extraction is more than annual groundwater recharge.

