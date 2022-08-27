Kolkata: The West Bengal government is setting up a virtual museum reminiscing the pain of partition in 1947. During the partition, Punjab and Bengal suffered the worst. While a museum has already been established in Punjab on the theme of partition, such an institution was awaited in Bengal. However the wait is over now as a Virtual Museum on Partition is set to be launched in Kolkata.

This museum has been created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the partition. The museum is said to be a joint effort of KPMT and Architecture Urbanism Research. The brain behind the creation of this museum is Head of Architecture Urbanism Research and Presidency University Professor, Rituparna Roy. Roy said that efforts are being made to retain the tragic memory of partition in various countries.

“Be it the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin or the Killing Fields in Phnom Penh, there are several such monuments across the globe. Amritsar also has a museum to preserve the memory of Partition. Although there is a lot of pain among the people of Kolkata over the memory of the partition, there is no museum on the partition here. We are just trying to fill that gap,” Roy said.

He said the museum will start running virtually for now adding the physical construction will start in Kolkata later. “This museum is going to be a fabulous gift to the common people as and when it is built,” added Roy. As for the content of the museum, Roy said that the museum will have an event gallery, an oral history project, and a virtual art gallery.

The common people can reminisce the partition through the virtual museum free of cost.

