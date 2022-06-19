Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a unique initiative, the Tamil Nadu State Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled launched a museum for the specially-abled persons in Chennai. The museum named 'Museum of Possibilities' is aimed at being a model for accessible places in the city. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister M k Stalin on June 6.

Spanning a 2,500 square feet area and set up at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the museum showcases among numerous things, an inclusive house model to make life easy for the PwD (People with Disabilities). "The museum is first of its kind in South India... it has been executed as a domain-specific model rather than disability-specific model," an official release stated. It further stated that the live domain includes a model accessible home and the work domain showcases several solutions regarding communication, education, vocational, and customized workplace. The play domain features leisure activities like gardening, sports, arts, and music.

It showcases the latest assistive aids and devices arranged according to the live-work-play module on a wall-mounted unit with cubicles besides technological advancements catering to specially-abled persons. It has curated products from vendors across the country.

Also read:IIT Madras researchers identify barriers to entry of rural community into non-farming occupations

The 'Museum of Possibilities' also houses a dedicated space aimed at encouraging and promoting employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. "The museum will be of immense help for those coming under the 21 types of disabilities," the release said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaaba Nazia Omar, a speech therapist, said, "the museum is set up to raise awareness of the specially-abled persons and the general public. It demonstrates relevant products ranging from low to high cost." She also said that numerous braille games are available for the visually impaired.

The Chief Minister on April 21 said in the Assembly that he would carry out an inspection of the activities and office of the Commissionerate for Welfare of the differently-abled and chalk out solutions for the problems faced by specially-abled people. Following the announcement, he inaugurated the museum on June 6. (With Agency inputs).