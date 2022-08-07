Khargone (MP): A Dalit youth was thrashed, stripped down to his underwear, and his private parts were checked "to confirm his religion" by a mob for allegedly stealing some packets of soy food. The shocking incident took place in Neemrani industrial area, around 70 km away from Khargone district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh on August 2.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Chiku Rokade, a Dalit. Interestingly, the police, instead of taking action against the mob, arrested the victim who had been tied up, kicked and punched, and stripped naked "to check whether he was Hindu or Muslim". "By taking off my son's clothes and tying his hands and feet, they beat him like an animal. They also checked whether my son is a Hindu or not," the victim's mother said.

After the video of the thrashing went viral, a policeman has been suspended and a case has been registered against four people related to a soy food company. Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh has ordered an inquiry against Khaltanka police outpost in-charge Rajendra Singh Baghel and sought answers from him for not taking action against the accused and putting the victim in jail without investigation.