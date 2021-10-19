New Delhi/Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, to assess the situation in the state hit hard by the incessant rains. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 8.

According to sources, CM Dhami briefed the PM about the situation adding that the administration is fully alert. PM Modi assured Dhami of all the necessary help to deal with the situation. It is also learnt that the PM had a word with Union Minister Bhatt, who hails from the state in this regard.

On Monday, five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in the state.

Following the heavy rains, officials advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

Heavy rainfall in the region also led to the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand being completely blocked with the accumulation of debris at seven places in the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday.

However, the rain continues to lash the state and the water level in the Nandakini River has also risen significantly raising an alarm.

As per Meteorological Centre Dehradun, Chamoli district received 19.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days.

Uttarakhand CM on Monday took stock of the situation in the state from the disaster control room of the state's secretariat.

Meanwhile, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued occupants of a car that got trapped near the swollen Lambagad drain on Badrinath National Highway, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) having rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti who were returning from Kedarnath Temple on Monday.

An under-construction bridge in Champawat also got washed away due to the spate of the Chalthi River.