Watch! Dramatic visuals of car stuck between rocks being pulled to safety Published on: 4 hours ago



Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the flooded Lambagad drain near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was pulled to safety by the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) on Monday. Heavy incessant rainfall in the region left the highway totally damaged. Fortunately, none were injured in the incident. A video showing the dramatic rescue mission of the car stranded between rocks has gone viral on social media.