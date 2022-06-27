Dehradun: In a significant development for wildlife conservationists, a promising number of snow leopards have been spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The forty leopards have been captured on more than 300 cameras installed at the National Park during a census conducted with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi district is proving to be a haven for snow leopards. Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Parag Dhakate said that the census will provide an insight into the food chain of the snow leopards and the preventive measures needed for its protection. As for the significance of the census outcome, Dr. Dhakate said that the presence of a promising number of 40 leopards is an indirect healthy indicator that apart from snow leopards, there are also a significant number of Porcupines, Foxes, and Himalayan Tahr besides many birds like Pheasant and Monal witnessed at the Gangotri National Park.

Snow leopard as suggested by its name is found in high altitude and cold regions. The grey and white fur on their skin protect them from cold conditions. Snow leopards, up to 1.4 meters long are nocturnal and they stay alone in search of food. An adult leopard can weigh up to 75 kg. Apart from Gangotri National Park, efforts are being made to carry out their censuses in other places as well.

