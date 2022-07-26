Varanasi: In an apparent breach of security, a devotee was caught on camera making a video call inside the Shrikashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi even as the temple management has taken the matter seriously. In an unverified video, a man wearing a white shirt is seen making a video call inside the sanctum sanctorum after having darshan causing a stir in the temple administration.

Chief executive officer of the temple, Sunil Verma, said that the matter is being probed and whosoever is found involved in the act, action will be taken against him. It is said that the man seen making the video call is associated with the temple administration. The video surfaced a day after a fist fight broke out between a devotee and the management staffers at the temple on Saturday evening.

As per the reports emerging from the temple, the incident took place during the 'Sapta Rishi Aarti', the evening worship of the temple deity in the sanctum sanctorum. Sources said that the sanctum was being closed due to the rush of devotees when a devotee engaged in a scuffle with the staffers. A purported video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, a man wearing a red shirt is seen scuffling with the staffers and is forced out of the temple.