Varanasi: Ugly scenes were on display at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi as a fist fight broke out between a devotee and the management staffers on Saturday evening. As per preliminary reports emerging from the temple, the incident took place during the ' Sapta Rishi Aarti', the evening worship of the temple deity in the sanctum sanctorum.

UP: Scuffle between devotee, staffers inside Kashi Vishwanath temple caught on camera

Sources said that the sanctum was being closed due to the rush of devotees when a devotee engaged in a scuffle with the staffers. A purported video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, a man wearing a red shirt is seen scuffling with the staffers and is forced out of the temple.

The management has written a letter to the CEO of the temple, apprising him of the incident and a complaint has been made to the police in the matter while the matter is being probed.

