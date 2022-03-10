Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The early trends from the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections shows Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on a total of 244 constituencies, followed by the Samajwadi Party on 130 seats.

Initial counting of votes cast in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections revealed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency, as per Election Commission sources. This is Yogi Adityanath's first full-fledged contest for an Assembly seat from his home turf, from where he had contested and won the Lok Sabha seat for multiple terms.

Meanwhile, in UP's Unnao, BJP candidate Pankaj Gupta is leading while Asha Singh of the Congress (INC) is trailing behind. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency, according to poll trends. After the initial round of counting, Azam got 5,090 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 1,006 votes, according to the EC. SP candidate Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in the Rampur district.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, BJP's Yogesh Verma is leading by over 1,300 votes. Lakhimpur Kheri is an Assembly seat in the Awadh region and Kheri district of the state. The district, from where Union Minister of Home Ajay Mishra is an MP, had made headlines in October last year after eight people were killed, including four farmers and three BJP workers, during a protest against the now-repealed farm laws.

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district followed by Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on second and third place respectively, according to the early trends of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday.

The latest Election Commission of India data stated that Akhilesh Yadav has received more than 90 per cent of the total votes in the Karhal constituency, whereas the BJP's SP Singh Baghel has bagged only six per cent of votes followed by the BSP's Kuladip Narayan with over one per cent votes. Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is in the fray on the Samajwadi Party ticket, is trailing from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, according to ECI.

Party/Alliance Name Lead/Won BJP+ (242/403) 242 NISHAD 5 AD(S) 12 BJP 225 SP+ (134/401) 134 SP 120 RLD 9 AD (K) 0 SBSP 5 BSP (7/403) 7 INC (4/399) 4 OTHER (9/401) 9

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.