Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Khurja Nagar Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said that Idris Ahmad had gone to the mosque to offer Fajr (predawn) prayers when some people shot him dead inside the mosque premises. The murder is being attributed to personal enmity.

Police reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage and are investigating the case. A few suspects have been taken into custody and interrogation has been started. The bereaved family has accused one Safraj, their neighbor, of the murder.