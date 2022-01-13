New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee(CEC) approved that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the UP assembly elections 2022 from Ayodhya in a meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Kaushambi's Siradhu seat and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will contest from Lucknow. However, its formal announcement is yet to be made.

According to the sources, the CEC has discussed and fixed the names for 172 seats. The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party will soon announce the first list of candidates.

