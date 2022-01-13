Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dharam Singh Saini resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday. Saini, who is the Minister of State (independent charge) of the AYUSH Ministry, submitted a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel, stating his resignation.

"As a minister in charge of the AYUSH ministry in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, I have with utmost attention carried out my duties. However, the trust with which people from several classes, such as Dalits, farmers, other backward classes, educated yet unemployed people, students, and the middle class, displayed in bringing the BJP government to power has been continuously neglected by the government. Due to this, I hereby resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet of ministers," the statement read.

Immediately after resigning, Saini also met former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"With the arrival of Dr. Dharam Singh Saini ji, another warrior of 'Social Justice', our 'positive and progressive politics' has got more enthusiasm and strength. Hearty welcome and greetings to him in SP! In the twenty-two, the victory of inclusive harmony is certain!", Yadav tweeted out, marking the occasion, using the hashtag "#melahobe" alongside the tweet.

Saini has become the latest in a row of BJP ministers and MLAs to leave the fold of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls.

It should be noted that Saini, Swami Prasad Maurya as well as Dara Singh Chauhan were all Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leaders before 2017. It is before the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that all three quit and joined BJP. This was followed by Saini contesting elections for BJP and winning from Nukad assembly seat in Saharanpur, defeating rival Imran Masood of the Congress by 4,057 votes.

Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned from their posts in recent days.

Significantly, the AYUSH minister had noted, in a conversation with ETV Bharat on Tuesday, that he would not be leaving the party, adding that he knew nothing about SP Maurya's resignation.

