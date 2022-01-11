Hyderabad/Badaun: Bringing relief to the BJP leadership, UP cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Nandi, AYUSH Minister Dharam Singh Saini and Badaun MLA Dharmendra Shakya have denied leaving the party.

According to sources, the top BJP leadership has spoken to ministers Nand Gopal Nandi and Dharam Singh Saini, after which the ministers confirmed that they would not leave the party. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda and UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan is reportedly contacted Minister Swami Prasad Maurya to withdraw his resignation but in vain.

BJP leaders deny leaving the party

Giving the matter an obscure turn, AYUSH Minister Dharam Singh Saini said that he is not aware about Maurya's resignation at all. In a video that he posted on social media, Saini says that Swami Prasad Maurya is like his elder brother and will remain so. "Why has he resigned? I am not aware of this, nor have I spoken to him in this regard," he said. He further added that there is a rumour about him resigning from the BJP and joining the SP, affirming that he himself will always remain in the BJP.

While talking to EV Bharat over the matter, Saini said, "He is a senior minister. I can't comment on the matter if he has made any such decision, although I haven't been directly informed about it." He also said that he has worked alongside Maurya while they were both a part of the BSP, and the respect he has for him will always remain intact irrespective of the decision he takes.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi has condemned Swami Prasad Maurya's decision of leaving the party, claiming it as an immature decision.

On the other hand, Badaun MLA Dharmendra Shakya from the Badaun Sheikhupur assembly constituency also said that he is 'the soldier of the BJP and will remain so'. He also said that the rumours about him leaving the BJP is a part of propaganda and none of it is true.

After Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation from BJP, speculations over Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal, Nand Gopal Gupta, Mamtesh Shakya Patiali (Kasganj), Vinay Shakya Vidhuna (Auraiya), Neeraj Maurya with more than 10 BJP MLAs including Dharmendra Shakya Shekhupur (Badayun) and Swami Prasad Maurya joining the Samajwadi Party were being made.

