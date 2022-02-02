Lucknow: The Congress party released the list of star campaigners for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. The names of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi have been removed from the list, whereas in the first phase, both the names were included in the list of 30-star campaigners.

Meanwhile, RPN Singh who joined Bharatiya Janata Partry(BJP) on January 25 was on the list of 30-star campaigners in the first phase but after his resignation former cricketer, Mohammad Azharuddin has been given a place in the list of 30-star campaigners of the second phase.

Congress national secretary Rohit Chaudhary, who was involved in the campaign of the first phase, has also been removed from the list of star campaigners of the second phase.

The list of 30-star campaigners includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Rajiv Shukla, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Singh Hooda, Mohammad Azharuddin, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Rashid Alvi, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Varsha Gaikwad, Hardik Patel, Phoolo Devi Netam, Supriya Shrinet, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Praneeti Shinde, Dheeraj Gurjar and Tauqeer Alam.

Meanwhile, the new star campaigners of the party include Rajeev Shukla, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rashid Alvi, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Also Read: G-23 leaders find place in Congress star campaigners' list for UP