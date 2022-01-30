Lucknow: The relevance of small parties have been increased in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. One of these parties is Apna Dal (S), an ally of the BJP. Anupriya Patel, daughter of the founder of this party, Sone Lal Patel, became an MLA from Rohaniya Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Later, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mirzapur in 2014 and after winning the seat she was inducted into the Union Cabinet in the Modi government.

ETV Bharat bureau chief Rakesh Aloke Tripathi speaking to Apana Dal (S) president and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

She forayed into politics after the sudden death of her father Sonelal Patel in an accident in 2009. She is a graduate of psychology and holds an MBA degree. ETV Bharat spoke to Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel about the nomination of Hyder Ali Khan from Apna Dal against Abdullah Azam, son of SP leader Azam Khan. "We also questioned her on the allegations of her mother Krishna Patel being an ally of SP and family dispute."