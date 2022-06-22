Uddhav tests Covid positive amid Maha crisis
Uddhav tests Covid positive amid Maha crisis
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for COVID19," Kamal Nath, the newly appointed Congress Observer for the state said to the media. According to sources, the Maharashtra Chief MInister would be chairing the crucial Cabinet meeting today through video conferencing.
