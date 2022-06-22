Mumbai: Amid high drama, Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde wrote to Maharashtra Governor asserting to be members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party and reposing their faith on Shinde as LP leader besides electing Bharat Gogawale as Chief Whip removing Sunil Prabhu with immediate effect.

The letter said a Legislature Party meeting conducted by them on Tuesday and were signed by at least 34 legislators including 4 independents. The letter alleged that Sena which is sworn to take the path of Hindutva had been wed to the opposing ideologies by trucking with the NCP and Congress.

It also squarely blamed Uddhave Thackeray of going astray from Hindutva besides alleging that the cadres were upset over the "Corruption" by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik. Both, the letter pointed as being lodged in prison. The letter had been addressed to the Governor, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

"Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as the Chief Whip of Shiv Sena Legislative Party. So, the order issued by Sunil Prabhu, regarding the Legislative Party meeting this evening is illegal," Shinde tweeted in Marathi, earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the LP meeting called for in Mumbai was called off as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that he would go on a Facebook live to explain the imbroglio to the denizens of the State and the party cadres. Shinde too has declared that he would brief the media later in the evening from Guwahati.

Notably, the letter issued to Sena MLAs by Prabhu had warned anyone against missing out on the legislature party meeting, saying the process to cancel their memberships as per rights enshrined in the Constitution would be initiated in case of any such absence.